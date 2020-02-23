BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel said that temples, along with imparting 'Samskara', should also organise seminar on worshipping 'Bharat Mata'.

He was speaking at a seminar on 'Sapthapadi Mass Marriage', organised by Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment department, at Kudmal Ranga Rao Town Hall in Mangaluru on Sunday.

Kateel said, ''Students have been raising anti-national slogans at several places. There is a need to change their mindset. The temples should organise seminar on worshipping Bharat Mata. The temples in the past were centres for social transformation. There is a need to bring in transformation in the society.''

"There has been a rise in lavish marriages to showcase the money power. The state government has started an initiative to take people back to the concept of simple marriage. People stay away from mass marriages in Dakshina Kannada. There is a need to create awareness on simple marriages," he felt.

Minister for Fisheries, Port and Inland Transport and Muzrai Kota Srinivas Poojary said, ''Mass marriage is not for the poor alone. It is a boon for those who wish to have simple marriage. Of 34,000 temples in Karnataka, mass marriages will be organised in 100 'A' category temples. As there are no 'A' category temples in Bidar and Raichur, it has been decided to organise mass marriages in 'B' and 'C' category temples as well,'' said the minister.

To create awareness on mass marriage, 'Sapthapadi Rathayatre' will be organised in 15 temples in Karnataka. The chariot will visit various places to create awareness.

In Dakshina Kannada, mass marriage will be held in 20 'A' category temples, including Kukke Subrahmanya, Kateel Durgaparameshwari, Bappanadu Durgaparameshwari, Kadri Manjunatha and Managaladevi temples, on April 26.

Those who wish to enter into wedlock in the mass marriage should submit an application to the temple office. Along with the application, there is a need for consent letter from the groom and bride’s parents. In addition, a copy of ration card, age proof and other documents should be submitted.