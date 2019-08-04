Temporary walls built in Ucchila, Yermal

The intensity of sea erosion has further increased at Padubidri, Yermal and Ucchila on Saturday. Padubidri beach is facing the threat from sea erosion. Temporary walls have been built to check sea erosion at Ucchila and Yermal.

Several trees near the house of one Kadipatna Raghu Salian have been washed away in the fury of the waves. MLA Lalaji R Mendon, Tahsildar Mohammed Isak and others visited and inspected the spot.

Huge boulder dumped to check sea erosion at Yermal Bada has been washed away. A few houses have also been damaged.