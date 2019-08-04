Temporary walls built in Ucchila, Yermal

  • Aug 04 2019, 00:02am ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2019, 00:22am ist
Electricity poles face the threat of being washed away due to sea erosion at Padubidri beach.

The intensity of sea erosion has further increased at Padubidri, Yermal and Ucchila on Saturday. Padubidri beach is facing the threat from sea erosion. Temporary walls have been built to check sea erosion at Ucchila and Yermal.

Several trees near the house of one Kadipatna Raghu Salian have been washed away in the fury of the waves. MLA Lalaji R Mendon, Tahsildar Mohammed Isak and others visited and inspected the spot.

Huge boulder dumped to check sea erosion at Yermal Bada has been washed away. A few houses have also been damaged.

