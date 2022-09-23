Terror link suspect's father dies of cardiac arrest

Terror link suspect's father dies of cardiac arrest

Mazz was arrested by the Mangaluru city police in the pro-terror graffiti case in December 2020

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Sep 23 2022, 21:36 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2022, 06:31 ist

The father of Mazz Muneer Ahmed who was arrested by the Shivamogga police for allegedly sharing links with the IS died of cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Mangaluru on Friday.

The deceased is Muneer Ahmmed (54).

Mazz was arrested by the Mangaluru city police in the pro-terror graffiti case in December 2020. He was released on bail later.

He was residing with his parents at an apartment in Mangaluru and went missing from September 14. Muneer Ahmmed had submitted a missing case against his son via post to the Kadri police station.

The police arrested him along with a youth on September 20.

Muneer remained worried following the arrest and collapsed at his home on Friday noon.

He was shifted to a hospital where he breathed his last.

Karnataka
Mangaluru
Karnataka News

