Texas Instruments, Habitat for Humanity India support 12 flood victims

Texas Instruments, a leading US-based technology company, joined hands with Habitat for Humanity India to support 12 disaster-affected families with housing facilities.

Four new disaster-resilient homes were built and eight homes were repaired in Nandigunda and Gowdalli villages of Kodagu.

The homes were handed over to the families recently in a ceremony which was attended virtually by Aditya Salian, manager – community relations, Antaash Sheikh, director – communications and Shetul Thakrar, director – finance and operations, from Texas Instruments India, along with Dr Rajan Samuel, managing director, Habitat for Humanity India.

Nandigunda and Gowdalli villages are located in Somwarpet taluk of Kodagu.

The 12 families earn their living by working as daily wage labourers in coffee plantations. The Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown posed a dual crisis for the flood-hit families whose houses were destroyed and livelihood was lost.

“Through our collaboration with Texas Instruments, we aim to rehabilitate the flood-affected families of the district through shelter, build their resilience and help them return to a life of normalcy,” said Dr Rajan Samuel, managing director, Habitat for Humanity India, who delivered the keynote address during the virtual handover of homes.

Speaking on Texas Instruments’ contributions to the disaster relief project, Shetul Thakrar, director, finance and operations, Texas Instruments, said, “We are glad to have partnered with Habitat for Humanity India in enabling resilience through shelter and providing safe living conditions for those affected by the Kodagu floods. The disaster-resilient housing project helps in reversing the untoward effects of the floods and restore physical and economic stability among the affected families.”

“When it rained, the water used to enter the house along with snakes,” said Naveena Kumar, a beneficiary of the housing facility.

“I am thankful to Habitat for Humanity India and Texas Instruments for helping us to build a house. The floods and Covid-19 affected us harshly. This home gives me great joy and it will protect my family,” added Naveena Kumar.

The four new houses have a living room, bedroom, kitchen, toilet and a steel staircase with RCC roofing. The home repair work includes wall repairs, roofing, plastering, painting and constructing individual household latrines.

The 12 house owners have also been provided with solar home lighting systems.

Habitat India has supported the people of Kodagu with multi-year interventions enabling the families to achieve strength, stability and self-reliance to build a better future.

In 2021, 100 families were provided with hygiene and family essential kits as a response to the Covid-19 pandemic.