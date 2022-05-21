The good & bad about MCC’s 60 ward-level meetings

Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) limits, for the first time, witnessed a new way of governance during the third and fourth week of March this year. Ward committees, comprising residents from all the 60 wards, met for the first time and discussed specific micro plans for their ward with the ward corporators.

“About 98% (59 out of a total 60) corporators and over 70% (351 out of 498) members attended the MCC’s ward-level meetings, conducted between March 14 and 31, according to a report submitted to MCC by Janaagraha Centre for Citizenship and Democracy, a non-profit trust.

The members discussed key issues related to local areas, such as solid waste management, roads, footpaths, cleaning of drains to avoid waterlogging, underground drainage system, street lights, water supply and tax collection at the ward committee meetings.

Janaagraha, in its report, stated that 100% of ward committee members attended the meeting in 14 wards. Besides ward committees, non-members also participated in the meetings at 26 wards (43%).

The report submitted to MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar pointed out that the ward committee members in 60% of the wards participated in framing the agenda for the meetings and enabling focused discussions on the issues listed in the agenda.

The report was compiled by using data submitted by ward committee secretaries to the MCC nodal officer, interactions by Janaagraha representative with WC secretaries, and many rounds of discussion with the MCC nodal officer.

Nigel Albuquerque of Mangalore Civic Group, instrumental in getting the MCC to implement ward-level committees, said two ward level meetings had been held without any bye-laws for ward committees.

As per section 13J of Karnataka Municipal Corporations (Ward Committee) Rules, 2016, the MCC commissioner is yet to notify the bye-laws. Minutes of the meeting are not recorded and the video recording of meetings was also not done, Nigel lamented.

“Action Taken Report (ATR) has not been published at ward committee meetings. None of the ward committees has submitted ward development schemes to the corporation for the allotment of funds. Those in government and semi-government jobs were not able to attend the meetings. Thus, such members should tender resignation to their posts,” urged Nigel.

MCC Mayor Premananda Shetty said that meetings were conducted effectively.

“But, many corporators alleged that there was too much interference from non-members (public) who had attended the meeting,” he added.

MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said, “Two ward-level committees had been held. The committee discussions were healthy and contrary to the belief, corporators have extended their cooperation. I am sure the committee meetings will evolve in the coming months.”

Akshy said that the members will be nominated to Area Sabhas by the end of June.