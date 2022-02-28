'The incident' book released

Shinead Fernandes of class 8 from St Aloysius Gonzaga School released her first book, 'The incident', recently.

Fr Melvin Pinto, Rector of St Aloysius Institutions, said, “One needs tremendous imagination and creativity to write such novels.”

Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo, Principal of St Aloysius Gonzaga School, said, “It’s a great moment of joy for the school as one of our own students Shinead Fernandes of class 8 has come out with a novel. She is a child prodigy and an exceptionally gifted student. She will be definitely an inspiration for all the Gonzagaites.”

Chinmay S, a class 8 student, and Adil Arun, a class 6 student, were also felicitated for publishing their short stories in a book titled ‘Stories and Sense’.

Class 6 student Valerie Janice Rodrigues was felicitated for making it to the top 41 out of 489 students in a Spell Bee competition organised by Rotary Club.