Theft cases increase in Shanivarasanthe

Increasing cases of theft in Shanivarsanthe Town and Gram Panchayat limits have created panic among people in the region.

The police department has been creating awareness among the public in this regard.

People have been told to inform their neighbours and the police station before they leave after locking up their houses.

The two-wheelers should not be parked on the roadside. They should be parked within the house compound.

There are possibilities of thieves visiting the houses under the pretext of gold polishing and other work.

Unknown persons should not be entertained. Especially, the women should be careful, the police department told the people through the microphone publicly.

Inspector S Parashivamurthy, sub-inspector H E Devraj, personnel Lokesh and Murali issued the warnings.