Theft of diesel from mobile towers comes to light

Theft of diesel from mobile towers comes to light

DHNS
DHNS, Shanivarasanthe,
  • Jun 23 2021, 00:06 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2021, 00:34 ist
The car belonging to the miscreants was towed away by the police. Credit: special arrangement

The act of miscreants stealing diesel, from various mobile phone towers in the areas lying on the border of Kodagu and Hassan districts, was exposed on Tuesday.

When the accused were trying to decamp with the diesel they had extracted from a mobile tower at Malambi village near Shanivarasanthe, a private contractor chased them in his vehicle.

The car in which the accused were travelling fell into a drain. The miscreants left the car and fled from the spot.

Shanivarasanthe police seized the car, along with two cans of diesel, placed in the vehicle.

The tower belonged to a private telecommunication company.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

mobile towers
Kodagu
Hassan
diesel
theft

Related videos

What's Brewing

Nature bites back: Animals push human boundaries

Nature bites back: Animals push human boundaries

Elephant visits Thai family's kitchen again

Elephant visits Thai family's kitchen again

NASA balloon to detect earthquakes on Venus?

NASA balloon to detect earthquakes on Venus?

Why the 'world's happiest country' seeks migrants

Why the 'world's happiest country' seeks migrants

First they lace up their skates, then fight terrorism

First they lace up their skates, then fight terrorism

Misogynistic 'artwork' by Chinese artist meets furore

Misogynistic 'artwork' by Chinese artist meets furore

 