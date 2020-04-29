Thekkatte petrol bunk sealed, staff quarantined

The petrol bunk at Thekkatte was sealed as a man who tested positive for Covid-19 had food and bathed while travelling from Mumbai to Mandya.

The employees and the owner of the petrol bunk, along with the six employees, at Sasthana toll gate were asked to remain quarantined.

The municipality workers also sanitised the area in and around the petrol bunk. The police from Kota have placed barricades and have taken measures to seal down the bunk by sticking police labels.

The incident came to light after the travel history of an infected was released.

On April 21, the infected driver, who was travelling from Mumbai inside the container transporting dates to Mandya, stopped en route at the petrol bunk at 6.46 pm. The container had passed the Shiroor toll gate at 4.55 pm. Two other lorries were accompanying the container.

After filling the diesel, the vehicles returned at 9.45 pm to the petrol bunk and the travellers had their food there and bathed using the washrooms in the petrol bunk. They slept inside the vehicles and got up at 3 am. They left at 3.30 am. The vehicles passed Sasthana toll gate at 3.38 am.The details of the petrol bunk was verified through CCTV images.

The taluk administration has taken measures to quarantine the people residing around the petrol pump.