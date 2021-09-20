Thespian B V Karanth remembered

Senior theatre artiste Kaduvinahosalli Govindegowda said that the late B V Karanth created awareness among people against superstitions and other social issues.
He was speaking during 'Ranga Namana', B V Karanth’s birth anniversary programme, jointly organised by Mysuru Rangayana, Kannada and culture department, Kodagu, and Basaveshwara Kripaposhitha Nataka Mandali, at the Government High School in Gonimaruru.
Govindegowda said that theatre highlights the flaws in society and thereby, gives a chance for people to correct themselves.
He also lamented that theatrical arts are being ignored these days. He recalled the contributions of Balappa, Gubbi Veeranna and Subbayya Naidu, to Kannada theatre.
Manajuru Manjunath from Kannada and culture department said that B V Karanth worked for about four decades in theatre. His works have been featured internationally.
Inaugurating the programme, mythological playwright Siddalingappa said that theatre has been an inspiration for cinema. People who have done theatre can do well in films.
Ganaguru Gram Panchayat vice president Gowramma presided.
Theatre artistes Kerekodi Venkatesh, Revappa, Rajappa, village leaders Javarappa, Banavara Doddappa, Shambhulingappa, Yashavanthu, Jayanna and Chandrappa were present.
Artistes sang 'Ranga Geethe' (theatrical songs) on the occasion.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
107-year-old Japanese twins certified as world's oldest
Emmy awards 2021: Check complete list of winners
Farmers bring polluted land back to life in mining hub
Whisky in the nose and bizarre Spanish flu 'remedies'
How US helped, hampered escape of Afghan journalists
'The Crown', 'The Queen's Gambit' win top Emmy awards