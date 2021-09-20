Thespian B V Karanth remembered

Senior theatre artiste Kaduvinahosalli Govindegowda said that the late B V Karanth created awareness among people against superstitions and other social issues.

He was speaking during 'Ranga Namana', B V Karanth’s birth anniversary programme, jointly organised by Mysuru Rangayana, Kannada and culture department, Kodagu, and Basaveshwara Kripaposhitha Nataka Mandali, at the Government High School in Gonimaruru.

Govindegowda said that theatre highlights the flaws in society and thereby, gives a chance for people to correct themselves.

He also lamented that theatrical arts are being ignored these days. He recalled the contributions of Balappa, Gubbi Veeranna and Subbayya Naidu, to Kannada theatre.

Manajuru Manjunath from Kannada and culture department said that B V Karanth worked for about four decades in theatre. His works have been featured internationally.

Inaugurating the programme, mythological playwright Siddalingappa said that theatre has been an inspiration for cinema. People who have done theatre can do well in films.

Ganaguru Gram Panchayat vice president Gowramma presided.

Theatre artistes Kerekodi Venkatesh, Revappa, Rajappa, village leaders Javarappa, Banavara Doddappa, Shambhulingappa, Yashavanthu, Jayanna and Chandrappa were present.

Artistes sang 'Ranga Geethe' (theatrical songs) on the occasion.