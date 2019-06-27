Thieves return ornaments to Balehonnur temple

Silver ornaments and cash stolen from the Chamundeshwari Temple were returned along with an amount of Rs 101, as ‘Tappu Kanike’ (to make amends by paying penalty) to the presiding deity.

The thieves had gained access into the temple on the night of May 24 by breaking the front door. They had decamped with the silver ornaments of the idol of the presiding deity and money from the donation box.

The temple committee members had submitted a complaint to the police in this regard.

Meanwhile, the temple committee members had planned to build new temples to ‘bhootas’ like Dhoomavathi and other deities. But, after the theft, the members took a vow that the new temple would not be constructed and the door of the Durgaparameshari Temple broken by the thieves would not be repaired until the stolen items were recovered. They also offered prayers urging the goddess to punish the culprits in a befitting manner.

On June 21, when the priest of the temple opened the door in the morning, he found the stolen ornaments and an amount of Rs 101 placed near the feet of the goddess’ idol.

Temple committee treasurer N A Sanjiva said that the incident has proven the power of Goddess Chamundeshwari. “The development works at the temple will now resume,” he declared.