Thieves steal liquor worth Rs 1 lakh from shop in Mangaluru

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS,
  • Apr 03 2020, 14:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2020, 14:49 ist
Representative image.

Thieves broke into an MSIL liquor outlet at Kuthar Nityanandanagara on the outskirts of Mangaluru and decamped with liquor worth Rs 1 lakh. The incident came to light on Friday morning. 

The outlet belongs to Purushotham Pilar. 

Before committing the crime, the thieves had hung a cloth in front of the shop shutter of the outlet to ensure that no one could notice the crime. They also stole DVR of the CCTV the was installed. 

On noticing that outlet was open, many people had even come to purchase liquor. The police took all those who had visited the outlet to purchase to the task and chased them away.

The thieves also stole 10 packets of cigarettes from a paan shop situated adjacent to the MSIL outlet.

