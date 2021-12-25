'Think of Anti-conversion Bill apolitically'

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that there is a need to think over the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill beyond the political parties. There is a need to think of the Bill apolitically.

“The Bill has been passed in the Legislative Assembly. We need to discuss why the Bill was tabled in the Assembly. The religious and cultural framework of the country propagates love and respect for all religions. One cannot see such a mindset anywhere in the world. Unfortunately, the ‘tree of love’ is attacked by the termites in the name of conversion, which needs to be checked to maintain harmony,” he told reporters at Mangaluru International Airport on Saturday.

"It is common that there will be objections to the Bill. In 1947, the nation was divided in the name of religion and not in the name of secularism," he said and added that the Bill was for the country’s future.

"Bills like the common civil code are required in the interest of the country. Only BJP could abrogate Article 370 in Kashmir. It could not be scrapped by the Congress which believes in vote bank politics,” he said.

To a query on communal clashes in Uppinangady, the minister said, “The police have tackled the issue effectively. Police will act against those who take the law into their hands. They maintained patience until they were allegedly attacked by the mob in Uppinangady.”

To a query on Maoist leaders from the state surrendering and the relevance of Anti- Naxal Force, he said, “Several Maoist leaders have come to the mainstream. We cannot stop till the police record claims that Naxal activities have come to the zero in Karnataka.”