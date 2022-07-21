Thinker, writer Rajashekhar passes away at 75

Harsha
Harsha,
  • Jul 21 2022, 12:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2022, 12:51 ist
Thinker and activist G Rajashekhar. Credit: Special Arrangement

Thinker and activist G Rajashekhar (75) died at a private hospital in Udupi on Wednesday. 

Rajashekar suffered from progressive supranuclear palsy, a form of Parkinson's disease which is uncommon. It was diagnosed after Rajashekhar had a fall in 2019. The condition deteriorated as the days passed. He was on a life-supporting system for the.past few days. 

Rajeshekar was synonymous with his simplicity, was a voice against communal agendas and a regular face at all protests, campaigns and programmes that were organised to condemn the attempts made to create communal disharmony. However, due to his rare health disorder, he had to refrain from active participation in all campaigns.

He was a staunch believer of the Constitutional conventions. His releness campaign had extended for nearly three-and-half decades.

He was born in Baikadi on April  4, 1946. 

He hailed from Gundmi and worked as tutor in Sode mutt and MGM College before joining the LIC following his elder brother's death.

He is survived by his wife and two children.
 

