This auto driver offers free service to patients

Auto driver B K Prashanth has been providing 24X7 free autorickshaw services to the Covid as well as non-Covid patients in and around Suntikoppa and is being lauded for his service to society.

Prashanth, a resident of Apparanda Layout in Suntikoppa, has been helping family members to shift patients to the nearest hospital for treatment.

Popularly known as Koka, Prashanth’s mother was tested positive for Covid one month ago. Having witnessed the difficulties faced by them after she was tested positive, he decided to help the people in getting the healthcare services by transporting them to hospitals.

In the last 10 days, he has shifted over 25 patients including 10 Covid infected to hospitals in Suntikoppa and Madikeri for treatment.

He has also been helping in shifting the destitutes and beggars sleeping in the market and on pavements.

“It is a small service during the pandemic. I have been helping all irrespective of caste and religion. My vehicle is ready to serve the patients all the time,” said Prashanth with a smile.

Dr Jeevan, a medical practitioner, said the service of Prashanth is precious.

Ambulances are busy shifting Covid patients. Prashanth has been serving the needy in reaching the hospitals, he said.