This murder convict kept doctor dream alive and accomplished it

This convict in a high-profile murder case kept alive his dream of becoming a doctor, while serving life sentence.

Subhash Patil, 40, was awarded life imprisonment by a court in Bengaluru in 2006. Patil was convicted for murdering Ashok Guttedar, a liquor contractor, in Bengaluru in 2002, in collusion with the latter’s wife Padmavathi, with whom he had an affair.

He was released for good conduct on August 15, 2016, and got re-admitted to the third-year MBBS course, which he dropped out of in 2002. His father strove to get permission from Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences to continue his medical education.

Patil has now completed his MBBS degree and received certificate at the Graduation Day organised at Mahadevappa Rampure Medical College (MRMC) here on Saturday.

When he was in the Parappana Agrahara jail in Bengaluru, the jailer asked him to assist the doctors at the hospital as he was an MBBS student. During the weekly rounds, he was taken aback on seeing the reuse of needles after boiling, at a time when AIDS/HIV prevalence was high. When he spoke to the official concerned, the use of disposal syringes was

started.

Subhash, a native of Bhosaga village in Afzalpur taluk, was arrested by the Bengaluru police in connection with this murder case and was lodged at the Parappana Agrahara jail.

Dr D G Umesh Chandra, Dean, MRMC, said, the teaching faculty and the non-teaching staff of the college played a key role in reforming him.

Patil plans to work in a government hospital if he is absorbed on contract basis. Or else, he has decided to open a private clinic.