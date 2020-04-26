This powerlifter’s family is now ‘well’ off

International powerlifter Akshata Poojary and her family members have dug up a well during the lockdown period at Bola in Karkala taluk.

Akshata, joined by her brothers Ashok, Arun and her sister’s children, has dug a 25-foot deep well.

“We did not have any prior experience in digging well. The existing well in the house was old and was not used in recent years. Instead of sitting idle at home, we decided to dig a well. And in our maiden attempt itself, we reaped success,” she said.

On what prompted them to dig a well on their own? She said none of the labourers came forward to do the work amid the lockdown. “Thus we decided do it ourselves.”

“We did not have any experience. Using spade and other required materials we begun the work of digging the well. With seven family members joining hands, the well was dug up within a week. The lockdown holiday has taught us an important lesson in life,” says Arun, her brother.