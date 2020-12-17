This teacher will swim in sea with legs tied in Yoga posture

Nagaraj Kharvi, serving as a teacher at Kalmanja Government Higher Primary School, has set his eyes on swimming in Arabian sea with his legs tied in chains in Padmasana posture at Thannirbavi on December 18 and getting the feat recognised by India Book of Records.

It is an attempt to create a record in swimming and Yoga, he told media persons at Patrika Bhavan on Wednesday.

He will swim in the breaststroke style using Padmasana posture. “I also want to remove the wrong notions in people about the sea. With hard work and patience one can swim in the sea with ease,” he stressed.

Kharvi said that he had won two gold medals and one bronze medal at national-level swimming competition held during Master Games Federation of India at Vadodara in Gujarat in January 2020. The record will be achieved under the guidance of my guru B K Naik, he said. Nagaraj learnt to swim when he was in Class 3.

“It was B K Naik, who taught me all styles of swimming. As a swimming trainer, I had taught swimming to many students at Alike Satya Sai educational institutions,” he said.

Kharvi also writes short stories and has published Ibbaniya Meravanige (collection of stories) and Kamala Tanayana Shatpadi.

Other literary works Partheshvarana Vachana (400 vachanas), Neeraythu Manjugadde (collection of poems) and Nuditheru (ebook) are ready for publication, he said.