Thoracoscopic tumour excision performed at KMC Hospital

A Thoracoscopic tumour excision surgery was performed at KMC Hospital, Attavar.

Somesh (name changed), aged 65 years, hailing from South Karnataka, visited KMC Hospital, Attavar, with non-specific chest pain for the duration of one month.

Initially, the patient was evaluated by the pulmonary medicine team and noted to have a suspicious pleural lesion on CT Thorax which was thought to be sequelae of Pulmonary tuberculosis.

He was then referred to the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at KMC Hospital. The patient was scheduled for diagnostic thoracoscopy by Dr Suraj Pai M, Consultant Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeon.

He was noted to have a tumour of about 4x4x3 centimetres in his chest wall on the right side along with pleural and pericardial nodules. The tumour was removed completely thoracoscopically and pleural nodules were biopsied.

With the support of Dr Shaila S Kamath, Head of Department of Anaesthesia and team, the procedure was performed under General Anaesthesia with lung isolation.

The procedure was completed in two hours and the patient got discharged from the hospital without any complications. The patient has been diagnosed to have malignancy and it is now being followed up by the Medical Oncology team for further treatment.

Dr Suraj Pai M said, “With the aid of Thoracoscopy, it is possible to arrive at a proper diagnosis and initiate definitive treatment, which wouldn’t have been possible with lesser invasive imaging techniques. Keyhole procedures are now performed more frequently for chest pathology worldwide and we are happy to be able to perform many of them in KMC Hospital, Attavar.”

Dr John Ramapuram, Medical Superintendent, KMC Hospital, Attavar, congratulating Dr Suraj Pai M and the entire team for the successful procedure said, "KMC Hospital Attavar has always been at the forefront providing quality healthcare at an affordable cost for the last 27 years to its patients.”