Those entering Covid-19 ward in Kodagu to face strict action

The entry of the relatives and friends of Covid-19 patients into the Covid-19 wards in the hospitals of the district has been strictly banned.

However, the relatives of the patients have not been following the guidelines and have been entering into the Covid-19 wards, stated a press release by the district administration.

As the irresponsible move by outside people can result in the spread of the infection, strict action will be initiated against the violators.

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal, in an order, stated that measures will be initiated against the violators under Disaster Management Act 2005 section 51 to 60, The Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act 2020 section 9, Indian Penal Code Section 188 and the related acts.