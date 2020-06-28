Those from foreign, other states form big chunk of Covid-19 cases in DK

As many as 2,775 stranded Kannadigas from Gulf countries have landed at Mangalore International Airport (MIA) since May 12 and 295 passengers among them have tested positive for Covid-19.

It was indeed a sigh of relief for the remaining 2,480 returnees, who had tested negative. In the past 20 days, 1,814 returnees have reached Mangaluru. Owing to Covid-19 scare, a majority of the countries had announced lockdown and many people working in Gulf countries had returned to their native following the expiry of visa, loss of a job, health complications and pregnancy, in the flights arranged by the Government of India and also in chartered flights arranged by philanthropists.

So far 17 flights with repatriates, mainly from Gulf countries, have landed at Mangaluru.

More than 120 persons, who had returned from foreign countries and tested positive for Covid-19, are undergoing treatment at designated Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru. One of the flights from Dubai on June 13 had 184 repatriates from Bhatkal and all were sent to Bhatkal for quarantine. A few have already been discharged from hospital, said sources in the health department.

In the past 20 days, those returning from Gulf countries and Maharashtra had tested positive to Covid-19.

Local residents suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and Influenza Like Illness (ILI) had tested for positive Covid-19. District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Ramachandra Bayari said of the total cases recorded in DK, 295 had international travel history while 130 had interstate travel history. The district had recorded 517 Covid-19 positive cases till June 26.

Medical mystery

Doctors faced a stiff challenge while treating two senior citizens who had arrived from Dubai. The elderly, aged 81 and 76, had tested positive for Covid-19 as many as eight times during the month-long hospitalisation.

Though they remained asymptomatic, the samples ended up being positive to coronavirus. Following recommendations from the state-level Covid technical committee, the duo were discharged from hospital and were asked to remain at home.

Flights from Gulf countries

Date Place Passengers

May 12 Dubai 176

May 18 Dubai 178

May 20 Muscat 63

June 1 Dubai 187

June 2 Dammam 169

June 5 Dammam 168

June 7 Dammam 168

June 8 Dammam 175

June 10 Dammam 173

June 11 Dammam 175

June 13 Dubai 184 (Bhatkal)

June 17 Muscat 80

June 17 Kuwait 168

June 17 Sharjah 174

June 19 Qatar 185

June 21 Sharjah 179

June 22 Dammam 173

