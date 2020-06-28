295 passengers test Covid-19 positive in Mangaluru

Those from foreign, other states form big chunk of Covid-19 cases in DK

Mangaluru,
  Jun 28 2020
  • updated: Jun 28 2020, 01:27 ist

As many as 2,775 stranded Kannadigas from Gulf countries have landed at Mangalore International Airport (MIA) since May 12 and 295 passengers among them have tested positive for Covid-19.

It was indeed a sigh of relief for the remaining 2,480 returnees, who had tested negative. In the past 20 days, 1,814 returnees have reached Mangaluru. Owing to Covid-19 scare, a majority of the countries had announced lockdown and many people working in Gulf countries had returned to their native following the expiry of visa, loss of a job, health complications and pregnancy, in the flights arranged by the Government of India and also in chartered flights arranged by philanthropists.

So far 17 flights with repatriates, mainly from Gulf countries, have landed at Mangaluru.

More than 120 persons, who had returned from foreign countries and tested positive for Covid-19, are undergoing treatment at designated Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru. One of the flights from Dubai on June 13 had 184 repatriates from Bhatkal and all were sent to Bhatkal for quarantine. A few have already been discharged from hospital, said sources in the health department.

In the past 20 days, those returning from Gulf countries and Maharashtra had tested positive to Covid-19.

Local residents suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and Influenza Like Illness (ILI) had tested for positive Covid-19.  District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Ramachandra Bayari said of the total cases recorded in DK, 295 had international travel history while 130 had interstate travel history. The district had recorded 517 Covid-19 positive cases till June 26.

Medical mystery

Doctors faced a stiff challenge while treating two senior citizens who had arrived from Dubai. The elderly, aged 81 and 76, had tested positive for Covid-19 as many as eight times during the month-long hospitalisation.

Though they remained asymptomatic, the samples ended up being positive to coronavirus. Following recommendations from the state-level Covid technical committee, the duo were discharged from hospital and were asked to remain at home.

Flights from Gulf countries

Date           Place           Passengers
May 12       Dubai           176
May 18       Dubai           178
May 20      Muscat           63
June 1        Dubai          187
June 2        Dammam     169
June 5        Dammam     168
June 7        Dammam    168
June 8        Dammam    175
June 10      Dammam    173
June 11      Dammam    175
June 13      Dubai         184 (Bhatkal)
June 17      Muscat       80
June 17      Kuwait       168
June 17      Sharjah      174
June 19      Qatar         185
June 21      Sharjah      179
June 22      Dammam   173
 

