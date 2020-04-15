Those who applied for APL, BPL cards will also get ration 

The district administration will provide ration to even those who have applied for APL and BPL cards.

As many as 5,000 families have applied for BPL card while 3,300 have applied for APL card in the district. They will be provided 10 kg of rice per month.

The families, which have applied for the ration cards, are required to submit Aadhaar card number and the acknowledgment number of the application at fair price shops to receive the ration.

Foodgrains are being provided to the families with APL, BPL and Antyodaya cards for the months of April and May. About 85% of distribution is complete.

The ITDP department has provided food kits to 2,000 families of migrant labourers, who are from other districts and states. While several migrant labourers have been accommodated in relief centres set up by district administration, most of them continue to dwell in linehouses of coffee plantations. Along with the labourers, people from less privileged families, who do not have BPL or APL cards, are also facing scarcity of food grains.

Meanwhile, the labourers' associations have urged plantation owners to provide food to the families of migrant labourers, working in the plantations in remote villages.

The district administration should consider these labourers during the distribution of ration in the second phase, urged associations.

Stringent rules for lockdown

Lockdown rules in the district have been tightened further as per the directions of Central government.

Prohibitory measures will be more stringent in the check posts in the border areas.

No vehicle passes will be issued except for emergency medical purposes. Quarantine seal will be applied on the hands of the people coming to the district from other places and districts.

As many as 441 teams comprising PHC staff, Asha and anganwadi workers will be visiting rural areas to gather information on the health of villagers.

Medical shops have been strictly instructed not to provide medicine without prescription.

Strict measures will be initiated against rumour mongers. If patients in the private hospitals are diagnosed with symptoms of Covid-19, such cases should be reported to the district administration.