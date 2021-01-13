'Those who export beef will be cursed by gaumata'

The people from the BJP who are involved in beef export, will be cursed by gaumata, said District Congress Committee spokesperson T E Suresh.

He said that Siddaramaiah has only spoken the truth and minister K S Eshwarappa's statement against Siddaramaiah is condemned by the district Congress.

Siddaramiah does not have any curse by gaumata. He has completed his tenure as chief minister for five years and has given a transparent administration.

He has huge respect for cattle and the Hindu religion. But, the BJP has been trying to encash Siddaramaiah's statement for political benefits while hiding the truth, that members of the BJP themselves are involved in beef export, said Suresh.

The DCC spokesperson also said that nobody has insulted Hindutva. The statement by K S Eshwarappa is laughable.

"Congress need not learn lessons from the BJP which has polluted the entire politics by carrying out 'Operation Kamala'. Eshwarappa speaking humanitarian words for cattle is like a devil uttering the verses of the Bhagavadgita," he said.

The minister who has time to come to Kodagu for political benefit does not have time to know the difficulties of farmers and labourers in the district. Instead of meaningless criticism, he should focus on development works, he added.