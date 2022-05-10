Those who violate rules will not be spared, says Angara

District In-charge Minister S Angara said that the government is monitoring the situation and those who violate the rules will not be spared.
He was speaking to reporters about Sri Rama Sene's threat to play Hanuman Chalisa if Azaan is not stopped from being played loudly in mosques.
The government will implement the court order in a phased manner, he said.
He claimed that the BJP has a distinct identity and that its ideologies are the foundation of the party's strength. He was responding to Pramod Mutalik's claim that the BJP is luring Muslims.
He declined to comment on the statements made by Yatnal and said that the party's high command will investigate it.
Welcoming former minister Pramod Madhwaraj to the BJP, he said that the party workers have accepted him into the party.
There is no way to ignore anyone in the party. People from other parties have been drawn to the BJP because of its popularity and commitment to development, he claimed.
