Threats to Khader: Criminal case registered

DH News Service
DH News Service, Mangaluru,
  • Jan 29 2020, 23:06pm ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2020, 00:02am ist

Close on the heels of the district Congress Committee President Harish Kumar submitting a memorandum urging Mangaluru commissioner of police to register a suo-motu complaint against miscreants who had threatened to chop the limbs of former minister U T Khader, Kavoor police registered a criminal case on Wednesday evening.

Earlier in the day, DCC President Harish Kumar had threatened a protest in front of the police commissioner’s office if he did not take up suo-motu cases against those who had issued life threats to Khader within 15 days.

He told reporters at the Congress Bhavan that they will organise a workshop on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) for Congress party workers at Cordel Church Hall in Kulashekar on February 3.

Former speaker K R Ramesh Kumar and Social activist Bhavya Narasimha Murthy will be resource persons. Former MLAs Shakuntala Shetty, J R Lobo, former Mayors Sashidhar Hegde, Kavitha Sanil, former MUDA commissioner Ibrahim Kodijal among others were present.

