3 airports including Mangaluru awarded ACI Airport Health Accreditation

Three airports maintained by the Adani group — Mangaluru, Ahmedabad and Lucknow — were accredited in the Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Health Accreditation programme. The accreditation is a recognition of the proactive measures put in place by these airports to ensure passenger safety.

The evaluation process by ACI under the AHA programme was conducted after reviewing evidences presented based on 118 check points. The airports have demonstrated a safe travel experience for all travellers which is in line with the recommended health measures established in the ACI Aviation Business Restart and Recovery guidelines and ICAO Council Aviation Recovery Task Force Recommendations, along with industry best practices.



Speaking on this development Behnad Zandi, CEO – Adani Airports said, “This accreditation is a significant step in the pursuit of reinvigorating air traffic in the wake of Covid-19 and the ensuing vaccination drive. It instills trust in health and safety standards practiced at Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Mangaluru airports amidst the spread of the global pandemic. We remain committed to reinforce our preparedness with global best practices and thus ensure a safe pre and post flight experience for flyers at the three locations.”

The ACI assessment covered the health and safety measures undertaken by the airports for passengers and staff in all the terminal areas including departures, arrivals and transfers, transportation services, food and beverage services, escalators and elevators, lounges, facilities and baggage claim area among others. The accreditation is valid for the next 12 months.



The ACI Airport Health Accreditation (AHA) programme enables airports to demonstrate to passengers, staff, regulators, and governments that they are prioritising health and safety in a measurable, established manner.