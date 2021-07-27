Three arrested for assault on soldier

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Jul 27 2021, 23:29 ist
Isaac Khan, Rafique Khan and Nasir, the accused.

The police have arrested three persons in connection with an alleged assault on a soldier and his family members.

The arrested are JD(S) minority unit Kodagu district president Isaac Khan, Suntikoppa Gram Panchayat member Rafique Kahn and Nasir. All are residents of Suntikoppa.

They allegedly attacked soldier Ashok Kumar and his family members when the latter were travelling towards Madikeri, on Sunday night.

The car of the arrested, which was following the car of the victim, had hit the car, which gave rise to an argument.

The accused had allegedly assaulted Ashok Kumar and his family members. The injured were later admitted to a hospital.

A case has been registered in Madikeri rural police station.

