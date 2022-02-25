Three arrested for sale of MDMA

Konaje police arrested three men for reportedly being in possession of 60 grams of the synthetic drug MDMA, worth Rs. 3.6 lakh.

The three accused men, Amir (39), Mohammed Parvez (40) and Mohammed Ansif (38) hail from Uppala in Kasargod district.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar told reporters on Friday that the men had allegedly procured drugs from a person in Bengaluru.

Based on a tip-off that they are likely to sell the drug to some college students in the city, the police raided a place and seized the drug. A case has been registered for an offence under provisions of the Narcotic Crime and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The commissioner said that in 2021, the police had arrested 500 people, including drug peddlers.