Three cows killed brutally

Three cows were killed by shooting and slitting their throats, in Devarapura, near Thithimathi.

The incident took place in a Hebbale Kayambetta estate.

The bodies of three cows were found and out of them, one is owned by Kallichanda Poonaccha, a local resident. The culprits have left the bodies.

Gunshots were heard inside the estate on Sunday at around 6 pm, according to the local residents. The public has informed the police.

These apart, a pregnant cow died after being electrocuted near Ambukote, on Saturday.

Two days ago, Guddemane Pranesh from Kaikeri village had submitted a complaint that his cow was missing.

Cases of cattle theft have increased in the region, said the residents.

CPI Jayaram and SI Subbaiah conducted a spot inspection. A case has been registered.