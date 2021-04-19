Three cows killed brutally

Three cows were killed by shooting and slitting their throats, in Devarapura, near Thithimathi.
The incident took place in a Hebbale Kayambetta estate.
The bodies of three cows were found and out of them, one is owned by Kallichanda Poonaccha, a local resident. The culprits have left the bodies.
Gunshots were heard inside the estate on Sunday at around 6 pm, according to the local residents. The public has informed the police.
These apart, a pregnant cow died after being electrocuted near Ambukote, on Saturday.
Two days ago, Guddemane Pranesh from Kaikeri village had submitted a complaint that his cow was missing.
Cases of cattle theft have increased in the region, said the residents.
CPI Jayaram and SI Subbaiah conducted a spot inspection. A case has been registered.