3 held for illegal cattle transportation in Karnataka

Three held for illegal cattle transportation in Karnataka

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  • Jun 26 2020, 12:31 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2020, 12:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay

Eleven heads of cattle being illegally transported in a truck were seized and three people arrested at Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Friday.

The cattle were found when police intercepted the truck at the Charmady check post on Thursday during a routine check, they said.

The three persons in the vehicle did not have valid documents for transporting cattle.

Police seized the vehicle and the cattle -- five buffaloes, four cows and two calves. The driver of the truck and two other occupants have been arrested, police added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Dakshina Kannada
Karnataka
Mangaluru

What's Brewing

Never would've thought it would feel like this: Klopp

Never would've thought it would feel like this: Klopp

What’s really behind the gender gap in Covid-19 deaths?

What’s really behind the gender gap in Covid-19 deaths?

Why is the US experiencing a coronavirus resurgence?

Why is the US experiencing a coronavirus resurgence?

Many restaurants suspend dine-in amid Covid-19 spread

Many restaurants suspend dine-in amid Covid-19 spread

Hoping for an economic miracle

Hoping for an economic miracle

'Store positive samples for 30 days before destroying'

'Store positive samples for 30 days before destroying'

 