Three in Dakshina Kannada district test positive for COVID-19

Three members of a family, who were the primary contacts of P 578, have tested positive for coronavirus in Dakshina Kannada on Saturday.

DC Sindhu B Rupesh said a 70-year-old woman, a 60-year-old woman and 30-year-old man have tested positive. All three are undergoing treatment at Wenlock Hospital, the designated hospital to treat coronavirus in DK.

Patient number 578 is a 69-year-old male from Dakshina Kannada and was the secondary contact of P 390, the first victim of COVID-19 in DK.

With this Dakshina Kannada district has registered a total of 31 cases, of which 15 are active and 13 people have been discharged.

All three who tested positive hail from Kasba village in Bantwal and the district administration has sealed the area as soon after P 390 tested positive.