Three injured in lightning strike

Three persons suffered injuries when lightning struck a house at Kalmale in Veerakamba of Vittal on Wednesday. The house has also been partially damaged.
The injured are Jayanthi, Prajeetha and Rakshitha. All have been shifted to Vittal Community Health Centre for treatment.
All the electrical goods in the house have been damaged and the walls of the house have developed cracks.
Meanwhile, there were light showers in Mangaluru on Wednesday morning, while rain coupled with lightning lashed Puttur.
