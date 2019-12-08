Three labourers killed as soil caves in

Three labourers were killed and another suffered serious injuries when soil caved inside the pits they were digging for constructing pillars of a building belonging to a temple at Odiyoor in Bantwal taluk on Saturday evening.

According to SP B M Laxmi Prasad, the labourers, who died after being trapped in the pits, have been identified as Balappa Naik, a resident of Alangaru, Prakash, a resident of Manila and Ramesh, a resident of Vitlapadnooru. The injured labourer Prabhakar is a resident of

Kuthar.

Eyewitnesses told police that the land was being leveled for constructing a building belonging to Odiyoor Shree Gurudevadatta Samsthanam. The excavator had cleared the hillock for constructing the building. After digging the pits for constructing the pillars of the building, the labourers had entered the pits for levelling the land, when the soil caved in claiming three lives, they said.

The injured labourers were rushed to K S Hegde Hospital in Deralakatte for treatment. Vittal police registered a case and the investigation is on.