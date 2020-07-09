Three more Covid deaths in DK

Three more patients including a man from Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada who had tested positive for Covid-19 and were suffering from co-morbid conditions died on Wednesday.

However, the health bulletin issued by the Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner revealed only two deaths. The patient from Uttara Kannada who had died of Covid-19 was not included in the district bulletin.

According to Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh, a 57-year-old woman (P 9590) who tested positive for Covid-19 from Ullal and who was admitted to Covid Wenlock Hospital on June 22, suffering from hypertension, diabetes, liver and heart ailment died on Tuesday night. A 32-year-old puerperal woman (P 11382) from Puttur, who was admitted to Wenlock Hospital on July 6 suffering from renal failure and diabetes and was on a ventilator, died on Wednesday.

A 60-year-old man from Bhatkal who was suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and heart ailment, was admitted to a private hospital died on Wednesday.

Of the 28 deaths reported in Dakshina Kannada so far, four people are from other districts, including Kodagu and Uttara Kannada districts.