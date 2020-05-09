Three more test positive to COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada

Three members of a family, who were the primary contacts of P 578, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh said a 70-year-old woman, a 60-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man had tested positive. All three under treatment at Wenlock Hospital designated hospital to treat COVID-19 in the district.

Patient number 578 is a 69-year-old male from Dakshina Kannada, who was the secondary contact of P 390, the first victim of the Covid-19 in the district. With this, the district has registered a total of 31 cases, of which 15 are active and 13 have been discharged.

All the three people hail from Kasba village in Bantwal and the district administration had sealed the area close on the heels of P 390 testing positive. In fact, a total of nine positive cases had been registered from Kasba till now.

The P 390 patient was the daughter-in-law of P 432 and the mother-in-law was treated at First Neuro Hospital in Padil, now designated a supervised isolation centre. While P 390 died on April 19 and P 432 died on April 22. All cases since April 19, had been directly or indirectly connected to First Neuro Hospital.

Eight family members of P 578 had been quarantined after a 69-year-old man was tested positive on May 1.

As many as 13 patients, including four from Kasargod and one each from Bhatkal and Karkala in Udupi, have been discharged so far. The district recorded three deaths to the pandemic and they are P 390, P 432 and P 409 from Kasba village in Bantwal.

The deputy commissioner has appealed to the public to visit the fever clinic if they are suffering from fever and cough.