Three students assaulted at Someshwar Beach in Mangaluru

  • Jun 02 2023, 10:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2023, 10:36 ist
Three male students, who were accompanied by their female friends, were assaulted by miscreants at Someshwar Beach - located on the outskirts of Mangaluru - on Thursday evening.

After the group of six friends reached Someshwara Beach, they were confronted by another group who wanted details of their whereabouts. Following which, three students were assaulted.

Victims were rushed to a hospital, and an FIR was also registered based on a complaint.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said that two teams had been formed to trace the accused, who have gone into hiding after the incident.

