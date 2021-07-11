Three suspended on charges of misappropriation of funds

Three personnel have been suspended on the charges of misappropriation of funds, to the tune of Rs 8.40 lakh, in the accounts wing of the district police office.

Following a complaint from the accounts department superintendent, Madikeri town police have filed a case.

A preliminary investigation has been conducted. Accordingly, two second division assistants and a D group employee have been suspended.

There was an allegation of misuse of funds from the treasury of the district police. A letter relating to it was also circulated on social media.

A sum of Rs 3.85 lakh from Madikeri subdivision and Rs 3.82 lakh from Virajpet subdivision was collected from the sale of police flags and Rs 9.28 lakh was collected as fines for violating Covid guidelines in Virajpet subdivision. The same was kept in the treasury of the police department.

The collected money was supposed to be credited to the account of the government.