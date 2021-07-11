Three suspended on charges of misappropriation of funds

Three suspended on charges of misappropriation of funds

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Jul 11 2021, 23:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2021, 23:58 ist

Three personnel have been suspended on the charges of misappropriation of funds, to the tune of Rs 8.40 lakh, in the accounts wing of the district police office.

Following a complaint from the accounts department superintendent, Madikeri town police have filed a case.

A preliminary investigation has been conducted. Accordingly, two second division assistants and a D group employee have been suspended.

There was an allegation of misuse of funds from the treasury of the district police. A letter relating to it was also circulated on social media.

A sum of Rs 3.85 lakh from Madikeri subdivision and Rs 3.82 lakh from Virajpet subdivision was collected from the sale of police flags and Rs 9.28 lakh was collected as fines for violating Covid guidelines in Virajpet subdivision. The same was kept in the treasury of the police department.

The collected money was supposed to be credited to the account of the government.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

suspended
misappropriation of funds
Kodagu
case filed
Police Department

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Experience of a lifetime': Branson fulfils space dream

'Experience of a lifetime': Branson fulfils space dream

Srebrenica victims buried 26 years after genocide

Srebrenica victims buried 26 years after genocide

Is investing in crypto worth the risk?

Is investing in crypto worth the risk?

Kerala in euphoria as beloved Argentina wins Copa

Kerala in euphoria as beloved Argentina wins Copa

Vistadome coaches wow Karnataka's travellers

Vistadome coaches wow Karnataka's travellers

 