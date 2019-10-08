Three teenagers drown in Chikkamagaluru

Three teenagers, who had reportedly gone for a swim, have drowned at Kanchinakattekere (lake) in Bilekallu village in Chikkamagaluru taluk.

Police have identified the deceased as Chirag (16), Jeevith (14) and Murali (14). All of them were residents of Housing Board Layout in Chikkamagaluru town.

Chirag was a Class X student of Infant Jesus School while Jeevith and Murali were students of Class VIII at BGS School.

After the Ayudha Puja celebrations on Monday, the trio had left their respective houses for playing and did not return home even after evening.

DySP Basappa Angadi said, “Their cycle and clothes were found on the banks of the pond. Two bodies were fished out on Monday evening while another was retrieved on Tuesday.”

Police suspect that the trio went to swim in the lake but drowned.