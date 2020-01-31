Three women activists heckle journalist at airport

Three women activists heckle journalist at airport

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jan 31 2020, 23:04pm ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2020, 23:11pm ist

A video of Mahesh Vikram Hegde of Postcard News being heckled by three women social activists at Mangalore International Airport went viral on Friday.

In the video, the three activists --- Najma Nazeer Chikkanerale, Kavitha Reddy and Amoolya Leona --- are seen challenging Hegde to sing two lines of ‘Vande Mataram’. They tell him, “It is an opportunity to prove your love for the country” when he was at the passengers’ lounge of the airport.

The video shows him smiling without singing the song.

Activists Najma Nazeer Chikkanerale, Kavitha Reddy and Amoolya Leona had visited Mangaluru to take part in an anti-CAA protest.

As their flight was delayed on Thursday night, they stayed back in Mangaluru and were travelling to Bengaluru on Friday. The trio has posted the video on social media.

The incident has occurred a few days after Republic news channel editor Arnab Goswami was allegedly heckled by stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra aboard a flight.

Union Budget 2020 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com


Click here for full coverage of Budget 2020

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
women activists
heckle journalist
Mahesh Vikram Hegde
Postcard News
Mangalore International Airport
Mangaluru
Comments (+)
 