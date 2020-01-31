Three women activists heckle journalist at airport

A video of Mahesh Vikram Hegde of Postcard News being heckled by three women social activists at Mangalore International Airport went viral on Friday.

In the video, the three activists --- Najma Nazeer Chikkanerale, Kavitha Reddy and Amoolya Leona --- are seen challenging Hegde to sing two lines of ‘Vande Mataram’. They tell him, “It is an opportunity to prove your love for the country” when he was at the passengers’ lounge of the airport.

The video shows him smiling without singing the song.

Activists Najma Nazeer Chikkanerale, Kavitha Reddy and Amoolya Leona had visited Mangaluru to take part in an anti-CAA protest.

As their flight was delayed on Thursday night, they stayed back in Mangaluru and were travelling to Bengaluru on Friday. The trio has posted the video on social media.

The incident has occurred a few days after Republic news channel editor Arnab Goswami was allegedly heckled by stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra aboard a flight.