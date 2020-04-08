Thunderstorms in Kodagu

Kodagu district received rain coupled with thunder on Wednesday noon.

Thunderstorms hit the rural areas of Napoklu hobli as well. Bethu, Balamuri and Kaikadu received heavy rain. Madikeri, Virajpet, Somwarpet and Shanivarasanthe also witnessed rainfall.

Nagarahole receives rain

Rain in Nagarahole forest range brought relief to wild animals. It also rained in the National park including Titimati, Konanakatte, Sulugodu and Balele regions, on Wednesday afternoon.

Trees and plants in the forest area had been affected by the dry weather and the rain has rejuvenated the flora and fauna, bringing relief from forest fires.

Rain in Chikkamagaluru

Rain continued to lash parts of Chikkamagaluru district on Wednesday.

The rain brought much relief from the scorching heat. Kadur, Chikkamagaluru, Mudigere, Kottigehara and Kalasa areas experienced rainfall coupled with thunder and lightning.

The coffee land has been experiencing rainfall for the last four days.