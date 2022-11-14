Tiger cub dies in Pilikula Biological Park in Mangaluru

A two-and-a-half-year-old tiger cub died at the Pilikula Biological Park situated on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

According to Biological Park Director H Jayaprakash Bhandary, the cub had suffered injuries during a fight among tigers at the Park a few days ago.

Veterinary doctors of the Park Dr Vishnudath, Dr Madhusudan and Dr Yashaswi were successful in treating the injured cub after performing a surgery. The cub had recovered and was active. Unfortunately, it developed health complications and failed to respond to the treatment and died, he said.

Dr Vishudath, who conducted the post-mortem, had noticed kidney and organ failure in the cub. The viscera sample of the dead tiger cub has been sent to Indian Veterinary Research Institute lab in Bareilly and Institute of Animal Health and Veterinary Biologicals lab in Bengaluru for testing and the report is awaited.

The tiger cub was born in Pilikula Biological Park. At present, there are 11 tigers at the park.