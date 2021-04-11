Tiger kills 2 cows in Ponnampet

A tiger has killed two cows belonging to Kandera Latha Ganesh in Biluru village, in Ponnampet, on Saturday night.

The tiger strayed into the cowshed and attacked the cows. The attempt by the big cat to drag a cow away had turned futile.

After dragging the cow for some distance, the tiger has eaten some parts of the cow and left it near the gate of the cowshed. Later, the tiger fled the spot. The tiger has killed another cow in the cowshed too. The other cow was pregnant, said Latha Ganesh, the owner of the cows.

She has urged the forest department to compensate her for the loss of cattle.

Ponnampet forest department officials conducted a spot inspection.

Following a demand by the villagers, a cage has been placed to capture the tiger.

Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah and MLC Sunil Subramani visited the spot. The MLA spoke to DCF Chakrapani over the phone and took the officials to task for not visiting the spot.

He sought to know why no action was taken even though cattle are being killed by tigers in Balele limits.

BJP leader Girish Ganapathy and others were present.