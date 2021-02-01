Tiger kills cow in Ponnampet

A tiger has killed a cow in Balyamundur village on Sunday morning.

The local residents have urged the forest department to capture the tiger.

“A CCTV camera should be installed to trace the movements of the tiger,” they said.

The cow is owned by Kottangada Lala Subbaiah and was tied in the cowshed. The tiger which barged into the shed on Sunday morning killed the cow and left without eating it. Another cow which was in the shed has escaped unhurt.

The local residents suspect that the tiger might have been hiding in the plantation nearby.

Ponnampet forest department personnel conducted an inspection and assured the residents of taking the appropriate measures.