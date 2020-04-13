Tiger pug mark: Labourers place ladder while working

Tiger pug mark: Labourers place ladder while working

DHNS
DHNS, Kottigehara,
  • Apr 13 2020, 17:22 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2020, 17:43 ist

The spotting of pug marks of a tiger has led to fear among the residents of B Hosahalli and surrounding villages.

Fearing an attack, the labourers have been keeping a ladder near the tree, while working in coffee estates.

Along with pug marks, the roar of a tiger was also heard in Bharathibail and B Hosahalli areas. The Forest Department officials had visited the spot.

Male labourers have identified a few trees to climb if they come across the tiger, while female labourers are working by keeping a ladder near the tree.

A villager, Rafiq, said "We have heard the roar of the tiger. In addition, pug marks were also spotted. The Forest Department should capture the tiger and allow us to work freely without any tension."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
pug marks
tiger
fear
Kottigehara
B Hosahalli
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19 hits Hindu priests hard in WB, 2L lose jobs

COVID-19 hits Hindu priests hard in WB, 2L lose jobs

Lockdown: Mangaluru boy smuggles friend in suitcase

Lockdown: Mangaluru boy smuggles friend in suitcase

'Ghosts' scare Indonesians indoors, away from COVID-19

'Ghosts' scare Indonesians indoors, away from COVID-19

COVID-19: Planning to step out of home during lockdown?

COVID-19: Planning to step out of home during lockdown?

Dead, ill, cured: celebrities hit by the coronavirus

Dead, ill, cured: celebrities hit by the coronavirus

 