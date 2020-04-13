Tiger pug mark: Labourers place ladder while working

The spotting of pug marks of a tiger has led to fear among the residents of B Hosahalli and surrounding villages.

Fearing an attack, the labourers have been keeping a ladder near the tree, while working in coffee estates.

Along with pug marks, the roar of a tiger was also heard in Bharathibail and B Hosahalli areas. The Forest Department officials had visited the spot.

Male labourers have identified a few trees to climb if they come across the tiger, while female labourers are working by keeping a ladder near the tree.

A villager, Rafiq, said "We have heard the roar of the tiger. In addition, pug marks were also spotted. The Forest Department should capture the tiger and allow us to work freely without any tension."