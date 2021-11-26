Tiger spotted in a coffee plantation

Fear has gripped the residents of Maldare Gram Panchayat after a tiger was spotted in a coffee plantation on Friday.
The labourers in the estate had spotted the tiger. They fled the place soon after spotting the tiger.
When a local youth tried to videograph the movement of the tiger, the tiger had roared and entered inside the plantation.
The locals have urged the forest department to capture the tiger.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Days after denial of permission, Sunburn Goa gets nod
Snapchat, Tiktok may increase depression in adults
Iceland's journey to the centre of the Earth
'Antim' movie review: Engaging gangster drama
Argentina pays tribute to 'beloved son' Maradona
Heavy rains: Red alert for five Tamil Nadu districts
Remembering the heroes of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks
DH Radio | Ad censors: A tightrope walk