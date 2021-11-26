Tiger spotted in a coffee plantation

DHNS
DHNS, Siddapura,
  • Nov 26 2021, 21:42 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2021, 22:12 ist

Fear has gripped the residents of Maldare Gram Panchayat after a tiger was spotted in a coffee plantation on Friday.

The labourers in the estate had spotted the tiger. They fled the place soon after spotting the tiger.

When a local youth tried to videograph the movement of the tiger, the tiger had roared and entered inside the plantation.

The locals have urged the forest department to capture the tiger. 

