Tiger spotted in coffee estate near Gonikoppa

DHNS
DHNS, Gonikoppa,
  • May 03 2020, 17:08 ist
  • updated: May 03 2020, 17:09 ist
A tiger spotted on a road leading to a coffee plantation near Gonikoppa, on Saturday evening.

The photo of a tiger walking along the road in a coffee plantation near Gonikoppa has been doing rounds on social media.

The tiger was spotted by Adengada Dinesh. The tiger was seen walking near the gate of the coffee plantation belonging to Podamada Ashok, on Saturday evening.

Dinesh was driving his car on the road when he saw the tiger. The tiger, looking at the car, paused for several seconds and later made its way into the plantation.

Dinesh recorded a video of the tiger walking on the road. The video clip is being circulated in social networking sites.

Following the same, the plantation workers are hesitating to go to the plantation. The plantation is situated near Nagarahole sanctuary.

