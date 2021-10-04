Tight rules for Theerthodbhava draw public ire

The strict rules imposed by the Kodagu district administration for Cauvery Theerthodbhava on Cauvery Sankramana on October 17, has drawn stiff opposition from the public.

Various organisations have urged the district administration to relax the stringent measures so that devotees can take part in the auspicious event in Talacauvery.

At a meeting chaired by Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary recently, it was decided that the permission to witness Theerthodbhava at Talacauvery will be given only to those who come by walk.

However, people have objected to this and said that all devotees are not able to come by walk to Talacauvery as the people come from various far-flung places as well.

Also, the elderly cannot come by walk. Therefore, the rule should be withdrawn, they said.

MLA responds

Sources said that during the meeting chaired by Kota Srinivas Poojary on October 2, Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah did not speak a word, even though he is batting for open access to the people at Theerthodbhava.

However, during a meeting held at the MLA's office, he said that devotees should be allowed to take part in the auspicious event in Talacauvery.

Meanwhile, organisations have urged the district administration not to hurt the religious sentiments of people and to solve the issue amicably without giving cause for friction.

Forums oppose

Pawan Pemmaiah of Kodagu Rakshana Vedike said that the Theerthodbhava takes place only once a year and the devotees should be allowed to participate in it.

The order issued by the district administrations, imposing tight rules, was not required, he said.

When the Covid-19 rules have been relaxed during special events in other districts, why is there a different attitude towards the Cauvery fair? he asked.

KPCC Legal Cell president A S Ponnanna accused the district administration of imposing rules which are practically impossible for the devotees to follow.

The elderly and children cannot visit by walk. The district administration should withdraw the order immediately, he said.

Also, the elected representatives are creating confusion, he said and condemned the move by the district administration of dishonouring the beliefs of people and ignoring their respect for Mother Cauvery.

Leaders of Kodava Samaja, Makkanduru said that the primitives of Kodagu had been taking part in Cauvery Theerthodbhava in Talacauvery for ages. But, over the years, the administration has been behaving as if participating in Theerthodbhava is a crime and has been posing hurdles to the programme by issuing strange orders.

Hundreds of tourists from other districts and other states have been visiting Talacauvery on a daily basis. When there are no restrictions on them, why are various conditions being imposed on the devotees in Kodagu? the leaders asked.

Rules imposed by the district administration

*RT-PCR negative certificate issued within 72 hours is compulsory.

*Identity card is a must for the local people.

*Devotees are to visit Talacauvery only by walk.

*The visitors should have received the first jab of Covid-19 vaccination