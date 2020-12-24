Tigress trapped in noose rescued

A tigress, which was caught in a noose laid to capture wild boars, was rescued in Balele near Gonikoppa, on Wednesday.

The big cat was rescued by the forest department personnel and was shifted to the hospital of Mysuru Zoo.

The noose was laid by the local residents, behind the veterinary hospital in Balele. The tiger which came near the place, in search of prey, was caught in the noose.

As the noose got tightened at the hip, the tigress sustained injuries while trying to escape.

Listening to the cries of the tigress, the local residents alerted the forest department.

The forest personnel tranquillized the tigress.

It was later captured with the help of trained elephant Abhimanyu from Mattigodu camp. The tiger was later shifted to Mysuru.

DCF Chakrapani said that the operation was completed within two hours. The tigress is aged about eight years. Medical treatment will be provided to save its life.

Abhimanyu raises alarm

When the forest department personnel tried to tranquillize the tigress while riding on elephant Abhimanyu, listening to the roars of the tigress, the elephant panicked and ran back, making distress cries.

However, the mahout Vasanth controlled the elephant and took it back near the tigress.

A large number of people had gathered at the spot to watch the operation and the rare visitor.

Virajpet DCF Y Chakrapani, ACF Uttappa, Hunsur Wildlife Zone Veterinary Officer Dr Muzib Rehman, Dr Sanath and others were part of the rescue team.