Tipu Jayanti ban: Parties divided in their opinion

BJP leaders welcomed the decision of the state government to ban Tipu Jayanti while the move has gathered dissent from the Congress and minority leaders.

When the Congress-led state government headed by the then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah initiated Tipu Jayanti in 2015, the move was hugely opposed by the leaders in Kodagu.

During the Tipu Jayanti celebrations conducted by the district administration, there were clashes resulting in the death of two people. There were incidents of stone-pelting and the police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowds. Section 144 was imposed in Madikeri for several days.

In the following years, for and against views were expressed in Kodagu in connection with Tipu Jayanti. Amidst these, the district administration would organise Tipu Jayanti under tight security. BJP leaders would boycott the Jayanti.

Tipu Jayanti made an important issue during the last Assembly and Parliamentary elections. BJP leaders had campaigned in Kodagu saying that if it came to power in the state, it would scrap Tipu Jayanti.

As soon as the BJP led state government took over, Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah had written to the government to discontinue Tipu Jayanti. He had mentioned in his letter that the people of Kodagu are against it.

During the Tipu Jayanti held in previous years, lives were lost and public property was damaged. Conducting the Jayanti would have a negative impact on communal harmony, he had stated.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad district General Secretary D Narasimha said that imposing a ban on Tipu Jayanti is a good decision. Tipu Sultan is not a freedom fighter, he said and welcomed the ban.

JD(S) minority cell district President Isaac Khan said that the ban would not have any impact on the minority.

However, the decision is not correct. There are more serious issues in Kodagu than Tipu Jayanti, he added.

BJP Kushalagar taluk president K G Manu said that Tipu Jayanti was an unnecessary burden on the state treasury as well.

Holding the Jayanti amid public opposition also led to serious consequences. The ban on it is welcomed, he added.