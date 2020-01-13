TMCC to hold CAA protest at Adyar on Jan 15

The Muslim Central Committee (TMCC) will hold a massive protest rally against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, NRC and NPR at the Shah Grounds in Kannur, Adyar, on January 15.

More than one lakh people from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kerala are expected to participate. The organisers have discouraged women and children from taking part, K S Mohammed Masood, president of TMCC, told reporters at Hotel Ocean Pearl on Monday.

Masood said, “Retired IAS officers Harsh Mander and Kannan Gopinathan from ‘We the People of India’ organisation; retired judge Gopal Gowda; human rights activist Shivasundar; and advocate Sudheer Kumar Maroli are among the speakers.”

The Qazi of Udupi Al-Haj Bekal Ibrahim Musliyar, Dakshina Kannada Qazi Al-Haj Twaqa Ahmed Musliyar, Ullal Qazi Sayyed Fazal Koyamma Thangal, Wakf president U K Monu, Sri Jnanaprakash Swami from Huri Linga Peddimatha Mysuru, Bishop of Mangaluru Diocese Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, President of Catholic Sabha Rolphy Crasta, former minister U T Khader, former MLA Moideen Bava, MLC B M Farooq, Dr Abdul Rasheed Zainy, U K Abdul Aziz Darimi, Mohammed Kunhi, Mohammed Shakib, M G Mohammed, Rafiuddin Kudroli and B K Imtiyaz will also be present, he added.

Entrepreneur B M Mumtaz Ali said that all the arrangements have been made for the protest meet. “Mangaluru Commissioner of Police, the IGP and the ADGP have requested us to hold the protest meet peacefully,” he added.

Former MUDA chairman Kodijal Ibrahim was present.